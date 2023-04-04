City approves plans for Pitt's Victory Heights arena and sports complex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh's new arena and sports complex got the green light from the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday.

Victory Heights will include an athletic performance center for 16 out of Pitt's 19 intercollegiate athletics programs and a 3,000-seat arena for gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling -- teams that currently practice and compete in the 70-year-old Fitzgerald Field House.

The facility will also be a hub for sports medicine and athletic training.

Plans for the $240 million facility were unveiled in January 2020 and approved by the university's Property and Facilities Committee in November of last year.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months and be completed by 2025.