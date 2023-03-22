Prep work underway for Pitt's new arena, sports performance facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A proposed 3,000-seat sports arena on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh is moving forward.

The Victory Heights facility is set to be built next to the Petersen Events Center. The vision for the state-of-the-art Victory Heights sports arena and sports performance facility was unveiled in renderings and will be the hub for sports medicine and athletic training, as well as a practice and competition area for the wrestling, volleyball and women's gymnastics programs.

Those teams currently compete in the 70-year-old Fitzgerald Field House, which is small in comparison.

"We're on the club team for gymnastics, and we've helped with some of the meets," Pitt freshman Paige Naughton said. "And some of the judges have complained they can't see properly, so this will be an exciting opportunity for that."

University officials started the city approval process for the proposed 3,000-seat arena, which will be voted on at the City Planning Commission's next meeting in two weeks.

Executive Associate Athletic Director EJ Borghetti said prep work has already begun at the proposed site, where renderings of Victory Heights hang on the fence.

If Pitt is given the green light by officials, full construction would begin in May or June and be completed by 2025. Pitt students believe the project will not only benefit current students but help recruit incoming freshmen

"Any newer buildings and improvements are great for all of the student body and especially the athletic programs," junior Take Toler said.

