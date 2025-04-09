Pitt student, 2 recent graduates have visas revoked

A Pitt student and two recent graduates are among the latest students in the Pittsburgh area to have their visas revoked.

In a message to the community, Pitt Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Joseph J. McCarthy said the university is currently aware of one graduate student and two recent graduates who have had their visas revoked and their records in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System terminated by the federal government.

It comes after news that two current Carnegie Mellon students and five recent graduates also lost their international student visas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that 300 student visas have been revoked as the Trump administration targets students who participated in campus protests and cracks down on immigration.

Penn State has also been impacted, with the university saying last week that it learned some of its international students had their lawful status in the U.S. terminated.

Pitt said its Office of International Service has been in direct contact with the three people affected, providing support and resources.

"At the University of Pittsburgh, our international populations are a vital and vibrant part of our university community, and their continued well-being is a top priority. We recognize that this news has created anxiety and fear among our international populations, and we take these concerns very seriously," McCarthy said.

Neither Pitt nor CMU provided reasons for why the students' and graduates' visas were revoked.

Pitt and Carnegie Mellon, both of which are located in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood, said they're not aware of any immigration agencies on their campuses.