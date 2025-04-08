Visas of 2 Carnegie Mellon University students, 5 recent graduates revoked

The visas of two Carnegie Mellon students and five recent graduates have been revoked, the university said.

In a letter on Monday, CMU said it learned late last week that the students and graduates had their student visas revoked. Their records were also terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, which is run by the Department of Homeland Security.

It comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month that 300 student visas have been revoked as the Trump administration targets students who participated in campus protests.

Carnegie Mellon didn't share any details about the students or graduates, saying school leaders are committed to safeguarding their privacy. The university says its Office of International Education has reached out to the seven people impacted to offer them support and connect them with legal resources.

"These incidents understandably raise wider concerns for many in our community, and we take seriously our continued responsibility to ensure that our community is equipped with the information they need to navigate these uncertain times," Carnegie Mellon said.

In its letter, the university outlined other steps it's taking to help students "navigate a shifting landscape in higher education that we know is disruptive and unsettling." Later this month, it will hold an open forum on immigration policies and sponsor free 15-minute one-on-one consultations with attorneys.

"We understand that this emerging immigration situation is creating anxiety and disruption for many and has directly impacted a subset of our community. Please know that we remain committed to keeping all members of our university community informed and supported, especially during this uncertain time," CMU said.