University of Pittsburgh increasing tuition for second consecutive year

University of Pittsburgh increasing tuition for upcoming year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The price to attend the University of Pittsburgh will be going up for its Oakland campus.

Tuition for students in Oakland will rise 2 percent this upcoming academic year.

Despite the rise in price for students at the main campus, tuition at regional campuses will remain the same this upcoming year.

The increase for in-state undergraduate students is about $200 per term and $440 for out-of-state students.

According to reporting from the University of Pittsburgh newspaper, the University Times, the university's board of trustees voted on the budget on Friday.

The $3.2 billion operating budget the board passed Friday, July 12, is a "balanced, constrained, cost-managed budget," John Verbanac, Board of Trustees chair, said to the University Times.

Along with the tuition increases, they approved a $3.2 billion operating budget which includes a $1.2 billion research budget, $300 million in student aid, and a capital budget of $265.2 million.

There will also be an increase in housing costs, increasing by 6 percent and meal plans will increase by about 5 percent.

This comes after a tuition raise last year, as well.