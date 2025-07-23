Pitt will be using an Oakland hotel and off-campus apartments to help house incoming students

Off-campus apartments and hotel to be used for Pitt student housing

The University of Pittsburgh will be using a hotel in Oakland and some off-campus apartments to help house incoming students this fall.

According to a University spokesperson, Pitt is welcoming a record amount of first-year students this fall.

With the record number of students soon descending upon Oakland, the University says that housing assignments have been shared with a majority of the incoming class, but some students have been notified that their housing hasn't been determined yet.

As a result, the University says it has leased space for more than 400 beds from the Webster Apartments and the Pennsylvania Apartments, both located along North Dithridge Street, and from the Hampton Inn on Hamlet Street.

The University says it has also added nearly 300 beds "by leveraging other existing facilities to best meet the needs of our students, including the renovated and recently reopened Franklin Apartments at 305 Atwood Street."

All of the off-campus housing assignments, that the University says they expect to be sent to students later this week, are located less than a mile from campus and "meet the University's standards for safety, amenities, and access to campus resources."

The University says that students who will be living in the off-campus housing will still have a Resident Assistant and "all other traditional supports one would have in a dorm/residence hall."