University of Pittsburgh hosts 20th annual Christmas Day meal for those in need

For the 20th consecutive year, the University of Pittsburgh opened its doors on Christmas Day for folks to enjoy a warm meal in good company.

Lorraine Stephens of Penn Hills got into the holiday spirit with her 5-year-old son and his godmothers, something that's not always easy this time of year.

"People can get a little bit low," Stephens said. "They're just going through tough times, going through a lot."

For the second time, they went to the Eatery on Pitt's campus in Oakland, so they could spend Christmas with others and possibly run into some of their friends.

"I like this event. It's nice. You've got kids running around, the hot chocolate's good," Stephens said.

People from across the Pittsburgh area came together for the annual event, all for their own reasons, whether it was loneliness, a lack of means to celebrate, or simply not having the cooking gene. This was the case for Novia Wilson, who lives in Penn Hills.

"I'm not really a good cook," Wilson said.

Pitt Associate Vice Chancellor for Engagement and Community Affairs Jamie Ducar said they were prepared to serve 750 meals for about 500 guests, with the help of 250 volunteers.

"This tradition actually started with the Salvation Army, who had a network of meal partners over a decade ago, and so we are one of the few, if not the only, sites that is still continuing on the tradition," Ducar said.

Folks enjoyed a special meal for free and took home leftovers before picking out a new coat and winter necessities, along with a gift for the kiddos.

"We ask them about some of their favorite things, and then our volunteers in the gift room help to match a gift," Ducar said.

However, for Stephens, it's more than a meal and presents; it's the people.

"It helps me to be thankful. It helps me to also stay humble," Stephens said.