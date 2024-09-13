University of Pittsburgh forms advisory committee to help search for new athletic director

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh has put together an advisory committee to help lead the search into finding the school's new athletic director.

Heather Lyke was relieved of her duties earlier this week and the search is on to find her replacement.

Chancellor Joan Gabel says the university is looking for a leader who will help to elevate the school's student athletes, coaches, staff members, and donors.

Gabel says the committee to help lead the search for the new athletic director is made up of seven individuals who are 'outstanding members' of the Pitt community.

Former Pitt football players Aaron Donald, Pat Bostick, and Peter Varischetti are among those who will be on the new committee.

Donald was an All-American at Pitt and went on to become of the best defensive players in NFL history. He was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times during his ten year career with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bostick was a three-time letterman for Pitt and currently serves as the Senior Associate Athletic Director, Major Gifts. Bostick is also part of the Pitt radio broadcast team on 93.7 The Fan.

Varischetti is a current member of Pitt's Board of Trustees and president of a company that owns a minority interest in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pitt men's basketball coach Jeff Capel will also be on the search committee.

Dwayne Pinkney, Pitt's CFO and executive senior vice chancellor for administration and finance, former Pitt executive associate athletic director Donna Sanft, and Sheila Velez Martinez, Pitt faculty athletics representative round out the rest of the committee.

The new search committee will be working alongside an executive search firm to find a new athletic director. It's unclear when the university is hoping to name a new leader.