University of Pittsburgh announces National Sports Brain Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh is announcing the National Sports Brain Bank.

WHEN: May 18 @ 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Petersen Events Center at the University of Pittsburgh

WHAT: The National Sports Brain Bank will be a resource for contact-sports athletes who donate their time and brains so necessary research and perhaps ultimately therapies can be conducted during their lifetimes – and to find more answers for concussions and CTE as well as Alzheimer's, dementia, ALS and more. This new bank will be open to collaborate nationally and base its work on de-identified, peer-reviewed, broad-spectrum research.

WHO: Neurosurgeons Drs. Joseph Maroon and Regis Haid and former Pittsburgh Steelers Jerome Bettis and Merril Hoge.

STREAMING LIVE ON CBS NEWS PITTSBURGH. Click here to watch.