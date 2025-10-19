Watch CBS News
Second crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County in two days sends one person to the hospital

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
/ CBS Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One person had to be taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. 

According to information from Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, the person is in critical condition after the crash that happened just after 6 p.m. on Route 30 near Wimmerton Boulevard in Unity Township. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash. 

It's the second crash that the area has seen in just the past couple of days. 

On Friday, two people had to be taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident. 

A SUV turning onto Route 30 at Wimmerton Boulevard crashed into another car just after 6 a.m. 

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured, while a 60-year-old man had minor injuries. 

