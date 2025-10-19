Second crash on Route 30 in Westmoreland County in two days sends one person to the hospital

One person had to be taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday night.

According to information from Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, the person is in critical condition after the crash that happened just after 6 p.m. on Route 30 near Wimmerton Boulevard in Unity Township.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

It's the second crash that the area has seen in just the past couple of days.

On Friday, two people had to be taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident.

A SUV turning onto Route 30 at Wimmerton Boulevard crashed into another car just after 6 a.m.

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured, while a 60-year-old man had minor injuries.