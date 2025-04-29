United School District staff member facing allegations of inappropriate conduct

An investigation is underway in the United School District after allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a staff member were reported.

The district hasn't released the staff member's name or what their job is within the district.

That person is said to have worked primarily in the high school.

"(It) makes me sick to my stomach," said parent Ashley Morrow.

Morrow is a parent of a child in the United School District.

She says she was shocked and sickened when her sixth-grader came home with the disturbing news.

"She came to me and told me."

It was not long after that that Morrow received an email from the superintendent alerting all parents in the district of the allegations of inappropriate behavior by a staff member.

"I was angry. Those teachers are supposed to be there to help our children," Morrow said.

The email reads in part:

Upon receipt of the report, the school district took immediate action to involve the Pennsylvania State Police and children and youth services. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and to protect the privacy of those involve, the district cannot provide further details at this time.

Morrow says that email is too vague.

The superintendent doesn't give a name, what the person does at the school, what that person is specifically accused of doing, or most importantly, she says, whether they are still employed by the district.

They are details, she believes, that parents have the right to know.

"I think we all need answers immediately, and if that was what he was one, he needs [to go] immediately," she said. "It's very serious. That could be my kid."

No arrests have been made.