Vandals throw rocks through windows of homes and businesses in Fayette County

Vandals throw rocks through windows of homes and businesses in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Uniontown police are searching for those involved in damaging several businesses and homes overnight in Fayette County.

At least three businesses and two homes were vandalized after rocks were thrown through their windows and doors.

"It's so unfortunate. People need to find better things to do, but unfortunately, they keep vandalizing and hopefully they get caught soon," said Michael Giachetti, a From Scratch Uniontown customer.

The local coffee shop and bakery is located on North Beeson Boulevard, just a block from the police station.

"We spent the first two hours probably just cleaning up glass, there was glass just at least 20 feet into the building," said Jamie Pikulsky, the owner of From Scratch Uniontown. "They're pretty sure that a group of kids, teenagers, did it."

The Boulevard Beauty Salon on Gallatin Avenue also had their front windows broken.

"Glass everywhere, all the way in the back. They had five rocks laying in here on the floor. They had really did a job," said salon owner Barbara Johns.

Johns said she's owned the salon for 38 years and has never had anything like this happen.

"Very frustrating. This is my livelihood. You know? I don't have work, I don't get an income. People don't understand that," Johns said.

She had to cancel her morning appointments as crews worked to clean up and repair the windows.

KDKA-TV obtained surveillance video that shows five to six people who appear to be picking something up off the ground before a homeowner told us a rock was thrown in their window on Morgantown Street.

Police have not confirmed if those in the video are related to the incident.

"These windows are single pane. This house is 124 years old. So, these are original windows," said Jimmy Polito, a landlord for an apartment building on Gallatin Avenue.

Polito said he believes those involved were carrying around a bag of rocks and randomly throwing them at businesses and homes.

"There aren't these little lucky stones around here anywhere," Polito said as he cleaned up glass from a broken window.

So far, no one has reported anything stolen but the damage has cost them thousands of dollars.

"Where's your parents? You know, where's these parents at 2, 3 o'clock in the morning? You know what I mean? These are juveniles from what I heard," Polito said.

Uniontown police is asking anyone with information on who caused the damage to contact them.