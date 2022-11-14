Watch CBS News
Uniontown shooting under investigation as attempted homicide

CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for an attempted homicide suspect after a person was shot in the head in Uniontown. 

The victim was shot in the head around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Gallatin Avenue and East Coffee Street, Uniontown Police Captain David Rutter said. 

The victim was taken to a hospital. As of Monday afternoon, the victim's condition was unknown. 

There's no one in custody yet, but police said they're investigating the shooting as an attempted homicide. 

First published on November 14, 2022 / 1:04 PM

