Uniontown-Meadville high school basketball game ends due to an altercation

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

When officials discussed a foul of a play at the Uniontown-Meadville basketball game Friday a fight broke out.

A fan walked into the cheering section behind the Meadville bench and started to throw attacks in the stands.

"Due to an unfortunate incident that occurred during last night's boys' basketball game, the game was brought to an early conclusion. While we regret this unexpected ending, the safety and well-being of players, fans, and staff remain our top priority," said a spokesperson for Meadville Area Senior High School.

The district also said it was disappointed in the outcome as the game was meant to be a showcase of competition and sportsmanship.

"We thank our security personnel and local authorities for their swift response in handling the situation."

Bob Lombardi, the Executive Director of the PIAA said that while efforts were made to contact the schools, he has no further comment until the districts respond.

Video footage showed that at least two fans were placed in handcuffs. 

It's unclear if any arrests were made. 

