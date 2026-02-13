Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted in deadly Fayette County shooting taken into custody in Maryland

Patrick Damp
The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Uniontown last week has been taken into custody, according to the Fayette County District Attorney. 

A 20-year-old, identified as Lemaur Thompson Jr., was shot on Dunlap Street last Thursday in Uniontown. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. 

At the time of the shooting, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said that 18-year-old Braedon Dickinson was named a person of interest, saying the shooting was not random, but "an intentional, deliberate act."

"This is a full extradition warrant, so we're looking nationwide for him," Aubele said at the time. 

633059990-932735989430975-2866466364889323258-n.jpg
Braedon Dickinson, 18, has been charged with homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of Lemaur Thompson Jr. last week along Dunlap Street in Uniontown.  Pennsylvania State Police

A few days later, a $2,000 reward was being offered for information that would lead to Dickinson's arrest. 

Dickinson was previously charged in connection with the deadly shooting of Jason Raiford in New Kensington in July 2022. He was 14 years old at the time. His case was de-certified from adult court to juvenile court.   

On Friday morning, Dickson was taken into custody in Baltimore. 

"We appreciate the efforts of the multiple agencies that have worked tirelessly to locate this defendant, including the Pennsylvania State Police, Maryland State Police, U.S. Marshals, and the FBI," the DA said in a statement. 

Dickinson will now be transported back to Pennsylvania, where he will be facing homicide charges. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

