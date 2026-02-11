$2,000 reward being offered in connection with last week's deadly Uniontown shooting

The Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $2,000 reward in connection with last week's deadly Uniontown shooting.

State Police said that troopers from the Uniontown barracks in Fayette County have an arrest warrant for Braedon Dickinson, 18, who is accused of shooting and killing Lemaur Thompson, Jr. along Dunlap Street last Thursday night.

Authorities said surveillance video in the area shows Dickinson and Thompson walking together just moments before Thompson was ambushed in the middle of the street.

A young man was killed in a shooting in Uniontown on Feb. 5, 2026. KDKA

After Thompson was shot, Troopers said Dickinson went through the victim's pockets.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said last week that Dickinson was a person of interest in the shooting prior to homicide charges being filed.

Dickinson was previously charged in connection with the deadly shooting shooting of Jason Raiford in New Kensington in July 2022. He was 14 years old at the time. His case was de-certified from adult court to juvenile court.

Braedon Dickinson, 18, has been charged with homicide in connection with the deadly shooting of Lemaur Thompson Jr. last week along Dunlap Street in Uniontown. Pennsylvania State Police

Dickinson also escaped from a juvenile detention center in Hempfield Township in 2023. The then-16-year-old and another teenager were found about 24 hours later.

State Police said that Dickinson is believed to be armed and dangerous, may be operating a blue-colored Jeep Compass, and is known to have connections around Monessen, New Kensington, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

Anyone with information about Dickinson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police or submit a tip online.

Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward, according to State Police.