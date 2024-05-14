After tornado, Union Township board chair pleads for help cleaning up

Union Township chair pleads for help cleaning up after tornado

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Union Township board chair is asking the county to help with tornado cleanup.

An EF2 tornado touched down Saturday, damaging anything in its path, from roofing to trees completely uprooted from the ground. Union Township chair Michalle Dupree is asking the county to step in.

"The primary help has come from local businesses more than what we've seen anything at this point from the state or the county," Dupree said. She said there has to be something more to help the people of Union Township.

KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah reached out to Washington County. They said this isn't a FEMA or PEMA issue and there wasn't a deceleration of emergency, so there is only so much that could be done.

Commissioner Nick Sherman said in the first 48 hours after the storm, their work is now done.

"It's a state issue at this point. We've talked to our solicitor at the county level, the county does not have standing and again, even if we wanted to be a better neighbor and say we're going to provide you with our bucket trucks, we're going to provide you with our chainsaws, we're going to provide you with our personnel, Washington County doesn't have the personnel to do that," Sherman said.