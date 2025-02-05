Unified bocce displaying the power of inclusion and teamwork at Thomas Jefferson High School

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Peers are becoming teammates and bonding over bocce at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Through a partnership with Best Buddies and the Special Olympics Pennsylvania, the unified bocce team at Thomas Jefferson is bringing students with and without disabilities together and displaying the power of inclusion and teamwork.

The team at Thomas Jefferson is one of close to 300 unified bocce teams across the state of Pennsylvania.

The school has been participating for the past three years, teaching these young athletes how to play and play together respectfully and successfully.

Like any other sport, the students practice and compete and on Wednesday, they played their final match of the season.

Players on Thomas Jefferson High School's unified bocce team celebrate scoring a point during a match. KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

Some of the players said when they're playing together, they always walk away feeling like winners, regardless of the final score.

"They've taught me patience and the important of always having fun and that winning isn't always as important as having a great time," said 11th grade student Abby Kauffman. "Because whenever they're super focused, sometimes we don't have the best time, but whenever we're just having fun and we're all excited to be there together, that's when we make our most memories."

"It's a great team sport and I hope they continue on and get more people to play," said 10th grade student Jackson Clutter.

The team's coaches say they've seen the program have an impact on not only the participants, but the entire student body.