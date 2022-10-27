Unclaimed property from Pennsylvania Treasury's vault up for auction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Unclaimed property items from the Pennsylvania Treasury's vault are going up for auction.

Bargain hunters can snag nearly 4,000 items like jewelry, coins, currency and more when online bidding opens again on Friday.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity says the department works hard to find the rightful owners of every piece of property that comes through the vault. Still, since there's only so much room, sometimes the physical items have to go.

Items are kept for at least three years before they go up for auction, and the Treasury says it keeps records so if a rightful owner comes forward someday, the money can go to them.

The Treasury usually gets unclaimed property from abandoned safe deposit boxes but also from college dorms, nursing homes or police evidence rooms. The Treasury also gets the balances of forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks and insurance policies.

The Treasury says about one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property, and the auction helps highlight the program.