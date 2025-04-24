Watch CBS News
Sports

Tyler Warren selected in first round of 2025 NFL Draft by Indianapolis Colts

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off
Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off 02:01

The Indianapolis Colts selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Warren was selected No. 14 overall on Thursday, joining former teammate Abdul Carter as former Nittany Lion stars drafted in round one. Carter was drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants. 

Who is Tyler Warren?

Warren, a Virginia native, had a stellar 2024 season for the Nittany Lions and was a key part of their offense en route to the College Football Playoff and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, where Penn State lost to Notre Dame.

Warren took home numerous accolades for his play last year, including the John Mackey Award, given annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football, and Big Ten Tight End of the Year. He was also named a First-Team All-American.

During the 2024 season, Warren set a new Penn State record when he caught over 100 passes while racking up 1,233 receiving yards and scoring eight touchdowns. Warren tied a college football record in October when he had 17 receptions in an overtime win against USC.

Warren will step into a large role for Indianapolis in 2025, as the 22-year-old will have a chance to make an instant impact as a rookie. 

The Colts missed the playoffs last season after going 8-9. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.