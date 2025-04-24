Tyler Warren selected in first round of 2025 NFL Draft by Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

Pittsburgh doing due diligence in Green Bay as NFL Draft kicks off

The Indianapolis Colts selected Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Warren was selected No. 14 overall on Thursday, joining former teammate Abdul Carter as former Nittany Lion stars drafted in round one. Carter was drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

Who is Tyler Warren?

Warren, a Virginia native, had a stellar 2024 season for the Nittany Lions and was a key part of their offense en route to the College Football Playoff and an appearance in the Orange Bowl, where Penn State lost to Notre Dame.

Warren took home numerous accolades for his play last year, including the John Mackey Award, given annually to the most outstanding tight end in college football, and Big Ten Tight End of the Year. He was also named a First-Team All-American.

During the 2024 season, Warren set a new Penn State record when he caught over 100 passes while racking up 1,233 receiving yards and scoring eight touchdowns. Warren tied a college football record in October when he had 17 receptions in an overtime win against USC.

Warren will step into a large role for Indianapolis in 2025, as the 22-year-old will have a chance to make an instant impact as a rookie.

The Colts missed the playoffs last season after going 8-9.