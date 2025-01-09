Penn State falls to Notre Dame in heartbreaking fashion in College Football Playoff semifinals

(KDKA) — Notre Dame advanced to the championship game of the College Football Playoff after beating Penn State 27-24 on Thursday in South Florida.

Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter connected on a 41-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter, propelling the Fighting Irish past the Nittany Lions. The kick came six plays after Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception with 33 seconds left in the fourth frame, setting Notre Dame up at Penn State's 42-yard line.

Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. / Getty Images

Penn State's final possession came up short, sending the Nittany Lions home in heartbreaking fashion. Penn State led 10-0 in the first quarter and 24-17 in the fourth quarter but could not hold on.

Allar finished the game 12-of-23 for 140 yards and one interception, while running back Nicholas Singleton rushed 15 times for 84 yards and three touchdowns. Star tight end Tyler Warren grabbed six passes for 68 yards for Penn State.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard passed for 223 yards and one touchdown. He added 33 yards and one score on the ground.

The win secured the Fighting Irish a trip to Atlanta to play for the national title on Jan. 20. Notre Dame last won a national championship in 1988.

Thursday's semifinal matchup in the Orange Bowl reignited a long-dormant rivalry between the two college football powerhouses.

Up Next

Notre Dame will play the winner of Friday's Cotton Bowl between Texas and Ohio State in the national championship.

Penn State finished the season 13-3.