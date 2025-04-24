Who is Abdul Carter, the New York Giants' first pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

Who do fans want the Jets and Giants to pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

Former Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter was selected third overall in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night by the New York Giants.

Carter will join a Giants pass rush group that includes Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence and Kavon Thibodeaux.

Who is Abdul Carter?

Carter starred at Penn State for three seasons and developed into one of the most feared players in college football during his time in Happy Valley.

In his junior season, Carter was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and earned unanimous First-Team All-American honors. He became the first unanimous consensus All-American at Penn State since Saquon Barkley and the 15th in program history.

Carter recorded 12 sacks, 68 total tackles and two fumble recoveries last season to help PSU make a run to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in the 2024 season. He had 23.5 tackles-for-loss in the 2024 season, which ranked first in all of college football and third all-time in a single season in Penn State history.

Carter played in 42 games, including 35 starts, in his collegiate career and finished as one of the most accomplished defensive players in Penn State history. He ranks sixth all-time at Penn State in sacks with 23, eighth in tackles-for-loss with 39.5 and is tied for 12th in forced fumbles with five.

Carter recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles-for-loss, 23 sacks and five forced fumbles in his Penn State career. He was also named First-Team All-Big Ten in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, along with earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors as a freshman in 2022.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Edge Rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected third overall pick by the New York Giants during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Getty Images

Abdul Carter's injury

During the predraft process, Carter missed the NFL scouting combine and his Pro Day at Penn State.

In February, tests revealed that Carter had a stress reaction in his right foot. He was also dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the CFP quarterfinals against Boise State.

Earlier in April, Carter underwent a medical recheck in Indianapolis, which reportedly showed that the stress reaction in his foot is healing and won't require surgery.

Where is Abdul Carter from?

Carter is a Philadelphia native. Before he headed off to Penn State for college, he attended La Salle College High School and played in the Philadelphia Catholic League.

In his senior season, Carter helped La Salle earn a 9-2 record and win a PCL championship.

Carter earned All-Catholic League honors three times at La Salle and was the team captain as a senior. According to 247Sports, Carter was a four-star recruit and chose to play at Penn State over schools like South Carolina, Ole Miss, Michigan and other big-time programs.

Carter grew up an Eagles fan and watched the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans with his dad.

Carter told reporters on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, before the draft that if he was picked by the rival Giants, he would have to "leave Philly behind."

What are the Giants' other draft picks for 2025?

Round 2: 34th overall

34th overall Round 3: 65th overall

65th overall Round 3: 99th overall (comp pick)

99th overall (comp pick) Round 4: 105th overall

105th overall Round 5: 154th overall (from the Seattle Seahawks)

154th overall (from the Seattle Seahawks) Round 7: 219th overall

219th overall Round 7: 246th overall (from the Buffalo Bills)