Two scammers posing as food bank volunteers charged with theft by deception

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man and woman are now facing charges after they stole cash while they posed as volunteers for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. 

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, William Roberson and Diane Plymire had been posing as volunteers for the food bank and soliciting cash donations from people at RibFest at Acrisure Stadium. 

The food bank said this is not the first time either of them has done this. 

While it's not known how much money the two collected, it's estimated to be more than $2,000. 

They're facing charges of theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking. 

First published on September 10, 2023 / 7:18 AM

