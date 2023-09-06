Police, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank investigating potential scam artists

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank along with Pittsburgh Police are investigating a potential fraud involving several people.

According to the food bank, several people posed as food bank representatives and asked attendees at Rib Fest for donations.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank/Pittsburgh Police

The food bank and police received reports of these scam artists taking advantage of the public on the North Shore as well as outside of PPG Paints Arena.

"Thousands of our neighbors rely on the Food Bank and our partners for food assistance, and our work is only possible with the generous support of the community," said Chief Development Officer Charal Irwin Buncher. "We want to be sure every dollar donated is going to feed our neighbors, not being stolen by bad actors."

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is reminding the public that they never solicit cash donations in public, with the exception of Santa's House during the People's Gas Holiday Market.

Anyone who has information regarding these scammers is asked to call Pittsburgh Police and the food bank.