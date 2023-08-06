Two people recovering after stabbing in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Both a man and a woman are in the hospital after they were found stabbed inside a North Braddock apartment on Saturday night.

According to county police, just after 8 p.m., they were called to an apartment in the 600 block of 6th Street and once on the scene, they found a 43-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man with stab wounds.

The woman had been stabbed in the hand and the man had been stabbed in the chest.

Both were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with information should call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

