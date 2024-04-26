Two people arrested, nearly 2,000 stamp bags of narcotics confiscated in early morning bust

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are now in custody following a drug bust in Washington County early on Friday morning.

According to the Washington County Office of the District Attorney, the drug task force along with regional SWAT and the Washington City Police Department served a warrant in the 500 block of East Maiden Street and that's where a large amount of drugs had been found.

The bust comes after a months-long undercover narcotics investigation by the task force and police.

It centered around two individuals, 38-year-old Ryan Brown and 35-year-old Marissa Brown.

The Friday morning bust led to police finding more than 1,900 stamp bags containing suspected heroin, Fentanyl, and Xylazine, a large amount of money, and associated paraphernalia related to drug trafficking.

Both Ryan and Marissa were taken into custody and are now facing charges of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

The two suspects will be arraigned at the office of District Magistrate Kelly Stewart.