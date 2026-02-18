2 men sentenced in separate Pittsburgh homicide cases

Two men were sentenced in separate homicide cases that claimed the lives of three victims, including a mother and her 4-year-old daughter, Allegheny County officials said on Tuesday.

Marquise St. Julien Givner, 23, of Wilkinsburg, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the 2022 killings of Temani Lewis and her daughter, Kaari Thompson.

According to a criminal complaint, St. Julien Givner was one of five people who opened fire on Lewis' vehicle while it was parked outside a convenience store in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar section of Pittsburgh. Lewis and her daughter were struck and killed.

A jury convicted St. Julien Givner of two counts of first-degree murder, criminal attempt and criminal conspiracy.

In a separate case, Lee McGinnis, 26, of Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes neighborhood, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 20 years in prison for the 2024 killing of Eddie Kimber.

Investigators said an argument broke out among McGinnis, his girlfriend, Destiny Jenkins, and Kimber at a residence the two shared. Court records state Jenkins attempted to shoot Kimber, but the gun malfunctioned. McGinnis then took the weapon and fatally shot him.

McGinnis was convicted of voluntary manslaughter on Nov. 17, 2025. Jenkins was convicted the same day of third-degree murder and sentenced to 9 to 18 years in prison.

"These horrific crimes, unfortunately, speak to the prominence of violent crime in our community," Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a statement. "It is much more than a loss of life for the victims, but a failure in recognizing that there is more to be done to protect our people."