Watch CBS News
Local News

Two men in critical condition after shooting in Mt. Oliver

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two men shot inside home in Mt. Oliver
Two men shot inside home in Mt. Oliver 01:37

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in critical condition after being shot early this morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 400 block of Parkwood Road in Mt. Oliver for a report of a shooting. 

Once they arrived, they found two men in the doorway of a home, both with gunshot wounds. One man had been shot in the chest and the other in the midsection. 

They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on September 20, 2023 / 5:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.