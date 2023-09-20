Two men in critical condition after shooting in Mt. Oliver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in critical condition after being shot early this morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 400 block of Parkwood Road in Mt. Oliver for a report of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found two men in the doorway of a home, both with gunshot wounds. One man had been shot in the chest and the other in the midsection.

They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

