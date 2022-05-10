Watch CBS News
Two men facing charges for allegedly assaulting employee during a robbery at Bethel Park Home Depot

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) -- Two men are facing charges after a brazen robbery in Bethel Park.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Home Depot along Oxford Drive.

Police say William Loughner and Witt Yost were caught trying to leave the store with stolen items.

Loughner is also accused of pepper spraying an employee on his way out of the store and a witness outside the store.

He was tracked down by police through his vehicle's registration information.

Police say the victim and the store's manager identified Loughner as the suspect.

