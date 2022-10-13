2 men arrested in scam extradited to Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the Allegheny County Jail after the sheriff's office said they scammed victims out of tens of thousands of dollars.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began in July when one resident lost about $10,000 to a scam where men posed as deputies and sergeants and told victims they owed fines for failing to appear in court as expert witnesses. Two more people later told police they'd lost $25,000 and $8,000.

Richard Long from Ellenwood, Georgia was tracked to Georgia and arrested that month.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said they learned a second suspect, Raquan Hardy from Anderson, South Carolina, was with Long when the victims were contacted. He was arrested by Dallas police, who, along with authorities in Broward County, Florida, plan to file their own charges.

Both Long and Hardy have been extradited to Allegheny County.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still open and ongoing and anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call 412-350-4714.