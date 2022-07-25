Man accused of scamming healthcare workers arrested in Georgia, awaiting extradition to Pittsburgh

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Investigators in Pittsburgh are looking for additional victims after a man was arrested in Georgia and charged with allegedly scamming healthcare workers out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Richard Long, 48, is charged with multiple felony counts of theft and impersonating a public servant.

He was arrested by Allegheny County sheriff's deputies in Georgia.

Long was believed to be in the Pittsburgh area from July 11-20, police said. He is now awaiting extradition.

Investigators said Long is accused of targeting healthcare workers, telling them they failed to appear in court as a witness and must pay a fine or face jail time.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to this scam to call detectives at 412-255-2827.

