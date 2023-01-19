Two families displaced after fire spreads through Zelienople townhomes

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) -- Two families have been forced out of their homes after a late-night fire spread between several townhome units in Zelienople.

A total of four units in the Zelienople Townhomes along Timberbrook Court after a fire broke out just before midnight on Wednesday night.

Fire crews at the scene tell KDKA that it's believed the fire started with a vehicle in a driveway before spreading to one of the units and to the roof line.

All four homes were occupied, but all occupants were able to safely escape the buildings.

No injuries were reported, but half of the families have been displaced from their homes. The other half are expected to be able to return to their homes.

The Red Cross was on scene helping those affected by the fire.