Two people arrested after police say man brandished rifle at worker in Downtown Pittsburgh

Mike Darnay
Two people were arrested after police say a man brandished a rifle at a maintenance worker in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Police said that officers from the Downtown Public Safety Center were called just before 9 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a man brandishing a rifle at a maintenance worker on Penn Avenue near 6th Street.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man in possession of a rifle and a "significant quantity" of drugs following a short foot pursuit. The man was taken into custody near 6th Avenue and McCrea Way.

pbp-arrest.jpg
Police said that two men were arrested after a report was made of a man brandishing a rifle at a maintenance worker in Downtown Pittsburgh along Penn Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety

Another man was located in a convenience store and was also arrested.

Police said both men are facing charges.

