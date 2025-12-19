Two people arrested after police say man brandished rifle at worker in Downtown Pittsburgh
Two people were arrested after police say a man brandished a rifle at a maintenance worker in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Police said that officers from the Downtown Public Safety Center were called just before 9 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a man brandishing a rifle at a maintenance worker on Penn Avenue near 6th Street.
Officers who responded to the scene found a man in possession of a rifle and a "significant quantity" of drugs following a short foot pursuit. The man was taken into custody near 6th Avenue and McCrea Way.
Another man was located in a convenience store and was also arrested.
Police said both men are facing charges.