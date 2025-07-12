Turf Wars 2, a show combining live entertainment and boxing, returns to Highmark Stadium

Bill "Hutch" Hutchinson is hosting "Turf Wars 2" at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.

It's a live professional boxing match where the University of Pittsburgh drumline, Steelers in-stadium DJ, and other live entertainment will be part of the action.

Hutch, a lawyer turned professional boxer, headlined the first event, and it ended with Hutch knocking out his opponent Saul Corral in the fifth round, all in front of a sold-out crowd.

This Saturday night, Hutch will go up against another worthy opponent, and he's calling for his hometown to come enjoy the family-friendly event that combines live entertainment and high-level boxing.

"Feel free to bring the kids, we're going to have everyone from five-year-olds to 90-year-olds here," he said with a smile. "It's a great time, we have everything you could imagine from the entertainment aspect, the performance aspect, and of course, the knockouts. Who doesn't want to see a great fight? It's a primal thing, everybody loves a fight, the town loves a good fight, and everyone is going to love it this Saturday."

Tickets for Turf Wars 2 are on sale now, and you can purchase them at this link.

The action gets started at 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

From the courtroom to the squared circle

We first introduced you to Bill "Hutch" Hutchinson in February, and whether it's facing off in a court of law or in between the ropes, he's deeply familiar with both.

Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" to fellow fighters, began boxing at a young age after his dad took him to a Golden Gloves match.

"It didn't work out very well for him because as soon as I saw those fights, I knew that's exactly what I want to do," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has been a professional boxer now for 12 years with an overall record of 21-3-4 and he has fought world champions like Adrien Broner.

After spending a few years in Florida, he returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh and now has a mission of growing the sport.

"Pittsburgh has a very rich history for combat sports and boxing in general, all the way back to Paul Spadafora, who was the world champ for many years and defended the title, " he said. "I would like to be the next evolution of that. Pittsburgh is very much a blue-collar, lunch pail kind of town, right? They get behind that grit and toughness. Even the reverence that there is for the Pittsburgh Steelers, that three yards and a cloud of dust, and that hard-nosed defense. The fans are going to appreciate and the fans are gonna love the type of event that we're putting on."