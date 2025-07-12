Watch CBS News
Turf Wars 2, a show combining live entertainment and boxing, returns to Highmark Stadium

By Cassidy Wood

By Cassidy Wood

Bill "Hutch" Hutchinson is hosting "Turf Wars 2" at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. 

It's a live professional boxing match where the University of Pittsburgh drumline, Steelers in-stadium DJ, and other live entertainment will be part of the action. 

Hutch, a lawyer turned professional boxer, headlined the first event, and it ended with Hutch knocking out his opponent Saul Corral in the fifth round, all in front of a sold-out crowd. 

This Saturday night, Hutch will go up against another worthy opponent, and he's calling for his hometown to come enjoy the family-friendly event that combines live entertainment and high-level boxing. 

"Feel free to bring the kids, we're going to have everyone from five-year-olds to 90-year-olds here," he said with a smile. "It's a great time, we have everything you could imagine from the entertainment aspect, the performance aspect, and of course, the knockouts. Who doesn't want to see a great fight? It's a primal thing, everybody loves a fight, the town loves a good fight, and everyone is going to love it this Saturday." 

Tickets for Turf Wars 2 are on sale now, and you can purchase them at this link.

The action gets started at 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. 

From the courtroom to the squared circle

We first introduced you to Bill "Hutch" Hutchinson in February, and whether it's facing off in a court of law or in between the ropes, he's deeply familiar with both. 

Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" to fellow fighters, began boxing at a young age after his dad took him to a Golden Gloves match.

"It didn't work out very well for him because as soon as I saw those fights, I knew that's exactly what I want to do," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has been a professional boxer now for 12 years with an overall record of 21-3-4 and he has fought world champions like Adrien Broner.

After spending a few years in Florida, he returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh and now has a mission of growing the sport. 

"Pittsburgh has a very rich history for combat sports and boxing in general, all the way back to Paul Spadafora, who was the world champ for many years and defended the title, " he said. "I would like to be the next evolution of that. Pittsburgh is very much a blue-collar, lunch pail kind of town, right? They get behind that grit and toughness. Even the reverence that there is for the Pittsburgh Steelers, that three yards and a cloud of dust, and that hard-nosed defense. The fans are going to appreciate and the fans are gonna love the type of event that we're putting on."

