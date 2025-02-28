Pittsburgh professional boxer working to grow the sport in his hometown

A Pittsburgh boxer who also is an attorney is working to grow the sport here in his hometown.

Imagine going from a courtroom straight to a boxing ring. It turns out Bill Hutchinson is very familiar with both.

Attorneys are important as people hire them to fight their battles, but Hutchinson enjoys fighting his own battles, too.

Hutchinson, known as "Hutch" to fellow fighters, began boxing at a young age after his dad took him to a Golden Gloves match.

"It didn't work out very well for him because as soon as I saw those fights, I knew that's exactly what I want to do," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has been a professional boxer now for 12 years with an overall record of 20-3-4 and he has fought world champions like Adrien Broner.

Hutchinson spent the last few years living in Florida but is back home now in Pittsburgh and looking to grow the sport of boxing.

"Pittsburgh has a very rich history for combat sports and boxing in general, all the way back to Paul Spadafora who was the world champ for many years and defended the title, " Hutchinson said. "I would like to be the next evolution of that. Pittsburgh is very much a blue collar, lunch pail kind of town, right? They get behind that grit and toughness. Even the reverence that there is for the Pittsburgh Steelers, that three yards and a cloud of dust and that hard nosed defense. The fans are going to appreciate and the fans are gonna love the type of event that we're putting on."

There will be a few fights this spring and summer held by Hutchinson and his team. The first one is taking place on Saturday at the AHN Montour Sports Plex.

Hutchinson is headlining the event and will face Saul Corral, a veteran welterweight boxer.

"I need to go out there and perform, get this guy out of there, quick knockout, right?" Hutchinson said. "Make a show for the fans."

Saturday's event will have more than just fighting, however, as the Pitt Drumline will be along with some live artists and a DJ.

"We're very, very excited about the future of the series that we're putting together," Hutchinson said. "I think this first one is gonna be a great little appetizer for what's to come."

Tickets for Saturday's event can be purchased in advance online and will also be sold at the door.