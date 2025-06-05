TSA officer charged with stealing passenger's money at Pittsburgh International Airport

A Transportation Security Administration officer at the Pittsburgh International Airport is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a passenger during the screening process.

Allegheny County police said 39-year-old Richard Bruce was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after investigators received a report from a passenger about missing money on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the TSA said it's aware of the charges and Bruce has been placed on administrative leave. The TSA said it's cooperating with law enforcement but the spokesperson didn't share any other details, citing an ongoing investigation.

"TSA holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and we do not tolerate behavior that violates these standards or the public's trust," the TSA spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh International Airport said that while Bruce isn't employed by the airport, Bruce's airport badge has been deactivated.

"Safety and security are always the top priority at Pittsburgh International Airport. We take any allegations of theft at the airport seriously and are working with our partner agencies to assist in the investigation," the airport said in a statement.