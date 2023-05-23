TSA expects busy summer travel season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Transportation Security Administration said it expects a busy summer travel season this year.

In a release on Monday, the TSA said it is prepared to screen high volumes of passengers at airports for the summer travel season, which begins Memorial Day weekend and runs through Labor Day.

The TSA said Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday weekend, with approximately 2.6 million passengers passing through security.

"TSA is ready to handle this summer's anticipated increase in travel," administrator David Pekoske said in the release.

Based on trends, the TSA recommends seven tips to get through security checkpoints quickly and efficiently. They include giving yourself plenty of time and making sure you have an acceptable ID.

Last Memorial Day, Pittsburgh International Airport said it saw a 1,200% increase in travelers from 2021, which averaged to around 10,000 people per day.