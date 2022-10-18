TSA officers stop 4 guns in 5 days at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - TSA officers found four guns in a five-day span at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Friday through Tuesday, Allegheny County police said they've been called in to confiscate four guns from backpacks and carry-ons at the airport security checkpoint.

In three of the four recent cases, county police said they charged the travelers with carrying a firearm without a license.

When a gun is brought to an airport checkpoint, the TSA said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania asks county sheriffs to revoke the resident's concealed carry license due to negligence.

"Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times and they know that they are not permitted to carry them onto a flight, even if someone has a concealed carry permit," said Karen Keys-Turner, the TSA's federal security director for the airport in a press release.

Travelers can bring firearms in checked baggage if they're properly packed and declared at an airline ticket counter.

The TSA said the four cases of guns at the airport weren't related. Twenty-two guns have been found at the airport this year.