Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck slams into Altius restaurant building in Mt. Washington

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First responders are at the scene of a crash in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood.

A truck slammed into the side of the Altius restaurant building just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

image-from-ios.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no one was reported to be injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 4:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.