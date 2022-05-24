Truck slams into Altius restaurant building in Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First responders are at the scene of a crash in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood.

A truck slammed into the side of the Altius restaurant building just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no one was reported to be injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

