Truck driver charged with homicide in connection with deadly Cheat Lake accident

A New York truck driver is facing a negligent homicide charge in connection with an accident resulting in the death of a Fayette County man in January.

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant has been issued for Sukhjinder Singh for his actions that resulted in the death of Kevin Lataille, a Smithfield, Pennsylvania, man who went missing in January while driving home from work in West Virginia.

On Jan. 19, deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer on the Cheat Lake Bridge. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the driver, identified as Singh, informed deputies that he lost control of his vehicle due to severe snowstorm conditions, resulting in the accident.

Lataille was reported missing later that day, with his body and vehicle later found submerged in Cheat Lake after an extensive search from law enforcement.

The news release added that investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area, which revealed a large vehicle sliding on the bridge, throwing snow into the air, followed by a passenger vehicle falling from the bridge into the lake.

Sheriff's detectives and the Accident Reconstructionist Team determined that Singh's tractor was traveling at an unsafe speed despite hazardous road conditions. Witnesses also described Singh's driving as "reckless and even criminal."

Investigators also confirmed that Singh's tractor struck another vehicle before reaching the bridge and failing to stop.

Lataille's vehicle was examined further. Signs of collision and damage, specifically at the driver's side rear, were consistent with a vehicle matching Singh's. This impact ultimately sent the vehicle off the bridge and into Cheat Lake.

On Feb. 28, law enforcement interviewed Singh, where he admitted to driving the tractor at the time of the accident, but denied striking any vehicles or driving recklessly.

Officials determined that Singh was operating the suspect tractor in a "reckless manner," striking multiple vehicles, including Lataille's, and driving at unsafe speeds for the road conditions, "directly" resulting in Lataille's death.

More charges could be filed against Singh at a later date.

If you have any further information, you're asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260.