Vehicle, body recovered from West Virginia lake

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (KDKA) -- Emergency responders say they have recovered a car from a West Virginia lake with a missing Fayette County man inside.

According to CBS affiliate WDTV, several rescue teams worked Sunday morning to pull a car from Cheat Lake that officials believe belonged to Kevin Lataille, a Smithfield, Pennsylvania, man who went missing last week.

Lataille's family said he had been missing since last Sunday when he didn't return home to Smithfield from work in the Morgantown area.

Around 12:30 Sunday afternoon, crews pulled an SUV from the lake near the Interstate 68 bridge that matched the description of Lataille and his vehicle.

Lataille's family later posted to social media, confirming his death as of Sunday evening.

"We want to confirm that Kevin has been found, [and] unfortunately, he has passed. He will be missed. We would like to thank all that [were] involved in trying to search for him," the post said.

Dive crews and law enforcement from several agencies across West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania assisted in the operation.

