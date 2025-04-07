American Legion building in Troy Hill to be demolished after partial collapse

The American Legion building in Troy Hill will soon be demolished. The building partially collapsed Saturday morning after being closed for years and deteriorating.

Caution tape surrounds the building, and a condemnation notice is taped to the front door.

The building was condemned by city inspectors on March 27. However, an emergency demolition is expected after the back wall fell.

"[I am] a little relieved it's not going to hurt anybody, but it's sad," said Rege Stephens.

Stephens has lived right across the street from the Legion for 65 years. He's watched it fall apart.

Stephens also maintains the grounds where the building's monument stands. He shovels the snow and cuts the grass.

"It's just part of our history here. In the old days, everybody chipped in for things," Stephens explained.

"It's kind of what you're seeing around the country with service and fraternity organization. VFW, and the Legion, their membership is dropping and they're closing or going into disrepair," said Tom Hart, another resident.

Wreckcrew Demolition LLC is expected to tear down the property. They are waiting for a permit to proceed with the demolition.