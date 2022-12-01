Police respond to burglar alarm at Tree of Life synagogue, learn of social media threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An alarm rang out at the Tree of Life synagogue Wednesday night, sparking a brief police investigation.

Someone affiliated with the Jewish synagogue reported a burglar alarm around 9:30 p.m.

That keyholder also told the responding police officers about a recent social media threat.

Upon arrival, law enforcement checked the building and did not find any sign of forced entry, but police did confirm the existence of that threat made on Twitter.

Police could not comment on the specifics of the online threat.