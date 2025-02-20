Tree crashes onto Nesbit's Lanes in Plum

A massive tree causing big damage at Nesbit's Lanes in Plum has definitely thrown a gutter ball into the facility's operation. But the owner says they are building back better and soon people will be throwing strikes here once again.

For owner Anthony Tierno, he feels lucky that no one was hurt when a large oak tree fell some 30 feet off the hillside behind his building and came crashing through his roof over the weekend.

"They said it sounded like a car hit the building," said Tierno.

Tierno says that they have never had an issue like this before at the lanes and while he is grateful that no one was hurt and that insurance is taking care of his building, he is worried about his business, which is now only able to operate at about 60% capacity.

"We are a busy bowling center," said Tierno. "We have all 24 lanes in use most of the time and we are in the middle of our league season, and it is just a challenge right now. I want to try to accommodate all of our bowlers to try and get them to finish their season in the best possible way."

Tierno says that the bowling leagues and teams have been understanding and working with him, but he says that his center has already lost thousands of dollars this week alone having just a few lanes closed.

Greg Ising, a regular bowler at Nesbit's, says that people love the place and that the community will likely step up to support Nesbit's, much the way they did when times were tough for this center during the pandemic.

"Hopefully after a month or two, or however long, they get back to normal and fill this place up, all 24 lanes just back to normal," Ising said.

Six months is a rough estimate of when the damaged part of the bowling alley will be fixed, but everyone is hoping that the lanes will be open once again for bowling season to start up in mid-August.

Nesbit's Lanes is open seven days a week and is located at 3501 Leechburg Rd. For more information on this bowling center click here.