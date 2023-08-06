Treating anxiety in children who are stressed about going back to school

Treating anxiety in children who are stressed about going back to school

Treating anxiety in children who are stressed about going back to school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As kids return back into the classroom, some may feel nervous or anxious about that return.

"If you notice that they're really fidgety or tearful or they can't make eye contact when you're talking about school, that might be a good indicator that they're feeling some uneasiness," says Jody Baumstein, licensed therapist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life.

When you take away summer, add a new classroom, new teacher, and new classmates, all these factors can cause an increase in anxiety about going back to school.

But doctors say that's totally normal.

Those feelings of anxiety may look different in kids than in adults, so it's important to figure out what is causing those feelings. That can include asking open-ended questions, listening to your child, and putting their mind at ease through problem-solving.

If they're really nervous about being able to unlock their locker quickly, get a lock at home and help them practice it," Baumstein added. "Like learning how to take really deep breaths to calm their body so their brain is able to think clearly. Or, teaching them how to use their senses to bring them into the present moment."

While you can't remove all stress in a child's life, instilling healthy habits can help.

That can include quality sleep, good nutrition, being active, and reducing screen time.