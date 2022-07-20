Transportation company hosts job fair for bus drivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The new school year is a few weeks away, and there's still a huge need for school bus drivers across the region.

On Wednesday, Krise Transportation hosted a job fair at Mckeesport High School to encourage people to apply for bus driver jobs. Krise Transportation showed off its special mobile studio, which was created to tell stories about school bus drivers.

Krise was recently awarded a contract with the McKeesport School District, and what is inside the studio shines a light on the importance of school bus drivers.

"We protect the children from a lot of different things, mostly drivers on the road. And we help them," driver Diane Chop said.

Drivers can earn up to $22 an hour and get up to $2,000 as a sign-on bonus.