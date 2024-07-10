Pennsylvania community still shaken after learning of killing, dismemberment of missing transgender 14-year-old

Pennsylvania community still shaken after learning of killing, dismemberment of missing transgender

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A community remains shaken after an unthinkable crime. A 14-year-old transgender girl was killed and dismembered.

The remains of Pauly Likens were found scattered around Shenango Lake. State police say their investigation into the suspect, DaShawn Watkins, is ongoing.

"It's a total tragedy. The entire community, the entire county has come together to be there for the Likens family."

Giant Eagle tells KDKA-TV that Watkins was an employee at the Giant Eagle location in Warren, Ohio, but no longer works there.

Watkins' neighbors say they would never have suspected him of committing a crime so evil.

"I would call it evil because that is a child at the end of the day, regardless of what their preferences were," said neighbor Terrance Tarver. "It was tough to hear somebody you see every day and have something like that so close to home."

At Riverwalk Apartments in Sharon, Tarver is still stunned. He lived four doors down from the accused murderer.

"He was a quiet guy. We hold the door for each other, [and] pass each other in the hallway," Tarver added.

Likens was reported missing on June 25. The same day, a person reported finding dismembered human remains in the area of Shenango Lake.

On the night of the alleged crime, Tarver didn't hear or see anything unusual.

"I just don't see how somebody could bring themselves to do that with all the amount of acceptance in the world today," Tarver said.

State police in Mercer County arrested and charged Watkins, 29, for the crime.

State police say they used information from Likens' cell phone provider, social media records, and surveillance video.

They say the victim met Watkins at the Budd Street Public Park and Canoe Launch in Sharon early Sunday morning on June 23.

Surveillance video captured Watkins' vehicle leaving the canoe launch to his nearby apartment. A short time later, police say surveillance video showed Watkins easily carrying a duffle bag and is later seen struggling with the bag at the apartment.

They also found a receipt for a saw with exchangeable blades. One of those blades was missing. Investigators also saw Watkins had two cuts to his hand.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that at this point, police are working to learn more about the relationship between Watkins and Pauly, but Watkins told police he used the dating app Grindr.

Days later, many in the community are still hurting.

"Honestly, it's a loss for words. The fact that everyone has gotten together, not just Sharon, but also Mercer County as a whole," said Pauly's neighbor Jenna Maurice. "They've helped with funeral costs, the showing that is happening, and the vigil on Saturday."

"It's still a tragedy at the end of the day. I don't think anyone is ever going to be okay."

"Horrifying. Horrifying. The fact that someone can do that to another human being, let alone a child, shows the kind of person they truly are."

KDKA-TV was given part of Pauly's obituary, highlighting the teen as a selfless and bright person.

Pauly lit up every room she entered, always making people smile and passing around her contagious laughter. Pauly was a selfless person, never missing a chance to help others and give what she could. Even as a young child, she donated her spare change to the veterans' stand outside Walmart. Pauly loved all of her pets, all of her friends' pets, and just about any animal she saw. A sassy kid, Pauly loved to give her family a hard time, cracking jokes and loving every moment with her family. Shopping with her Aunt Liz fueled her bougie lifestyle, never missing a chance to get some new fashion pieces or get her nails done. Pauly loved her games, playing Fortnite and Roblox with her friends. Pauly liked to keep up with the current music scene, listening to anything that caught her ear.

A vigil in Pauly's honor is planned for Saturday night. It's at the LGBTQ+ Alliance of Shenango Valley at 7 p.m.