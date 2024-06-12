Training exercise prepares first responders for emergency situations on Monongahela Incline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders are preparing for the worst-case scenario at the Monongahela Incline.

"The reason why we are doing this exercise today is to ensure that we have a rescue plan already in place that is also very well-rehearsed," Nathan Smail with Pittsburgh Regional Transit said on Wednesday.

If the inline comes to a halt and the maintainers can't bring both cars down to the station, crews will spring into action.

"We want to be sure that our friends at Pittsburgh EMS are already familiar with the incline system, so that way they are good to go if the need for a rescue operation on the incline ever arises," Smail said.

Last summer, 12 people were stuck about 40 feet below the upper station for an hour. In that case, the car eventually returned to the station.