12 riders temporarily stuck on Monongahela Incline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twelve people were temporarily stuck on the Monongahela Incline on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the incline was stuck about 40 feet below the upper station for an hour. The incline cars "stopped unexpectedly" at around 5 p.m. and returned to their stations at around 6 p.m., officials said.

Among those stuck, the spokesperson said nine passengers were coming from the lower station and three passengers on the car were going down from the upper station.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the outage.