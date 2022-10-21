Trailer released for 'A Man Called Otto'

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The first trailer for 'A Man Called Otto,' the upcoming movie starring Tom Hanks, that was shot here in Pittsburgh, has been released.

Hanks plays the role of grumpy old man Otto, who struggles with the seemingly overbearing nature of his new neighbors, which blossoms into a remarkable friendship.

It's expected to premiere in select theaters this upcoming Christmas Day. It will debut everywhere else on January 13.

The film is not yet rated.

